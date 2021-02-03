We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fair Days
Until further notice
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days until further notice thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Colusa Farm Show Breakfast
Today
The 19th annual Colusa Farm Show Breakfast, presented by Rabo AgriFinance, will be held virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 3, starting at 8 a.m. The webinar is free to attend and those interested can register by visiting the ‘Upcoming Events’ sections at www.csuchico.edu/ag or www.agleaders.org. For more information, contact Sarah DeForest at 530-898-3737 or sdeforest@csuchico.edu.
A Colusa County Play
Saturday
RESCHEDULED: “A Colusa County Play,” hosted by the Stonyrose Heritage Society, has been rescheduled for May 8.
Maxwell Fire Department Crab Feed
Saturday
The Maxwell Fire Protection District will host a drive-thru crab feed at the station, 231 Oak Street, Maxwell, starting at 1 p.m. A raffle and auction will also be held. Auction bidding will be open until Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. and items can be viewed at https://app.bidbeacon.com/invite/#73EEWY. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $20 at http://rafflecreator.com/pages/45534/maxwell-fire-department-crab-feed. For more information, call 438-2320.
Maxwell Parks and Recreation District meeting
Monday, February 8
The Maxwell Parks and Recreation District will hold a meeting at the MPRD building, 64 West Street, Maxwell, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting can also be accessed virtually via Zoom. To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 680 881 7885 and password: mprd2020. For more information, call 501-6588.
Groundwater Recharge Incentive Program workshop
Tuesday, February 9
The Nature Conservancy, in partnership with the Colusa Groundwater Authority, will host a virtual workshop to provide more information about the 2021 Groundwater Recharge Incentive Program. The meeting will begin with a half hour presentation about the program at 11 a.m., followed by an informal question and answer session from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Those interested in attending the Zoom meeting can do so by visiting https://tnc.zoom.us/j/98305529168. For more information, contact Julia Barfield at 916-449-2852, email jbarfield@tnc.org or visit https://colusagroundwater.org/projects/.
Colusa Community Blood Drive
Tuesday, February 9
The Colusa Community Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant,will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 2-6 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433 or visit https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa and enter the Blood Drive Cod: SMFM012. For more information, call 933-0606.