Free Fare Days
Today – February 28
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days through Monday, Feb. 28. These free fare days are sponsored by a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at https://tinyurl.com/uyu9b7j9. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the conference room at the Colusa County Office of Education, 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
California Retired Teachers Luncheon
Thursday
The California Retired Teachers of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties will host a luncheon at the Moose Lodge, 205 S. Walton Avenue, Yuba City, starting at 11:30 a.m. This month’s guest speaker will be Yuba County Superintendent Dr. Francisco Reveles. For more information, call Gail Hanlin at 530-300-7787 or Lelah Holmes at 530 742-3325.
Karaoke Night
Friday
The Sacramento Valley Museum, 1491 E Street, Williams, will host a karaoke night from 7-9 p.m. Admission costs $5 and attendees are encouraged to bring their own beverages. Snacks will be available. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, call the museum at 530-473-2978 or call/text Cindyn Gobel at 530-393-6117.