Free Fare Days
Today – Saturday, February 29
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today through Saturday, February 29, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Colusa Farm Show
Today – Thursday
The 55th installment of the Colusa Farm Show will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. Admission and parking are free. Over 380 vendors will be onsite to showcase the latest farming techniques and equipment. People are advised to park at the fairgrounds or on side streets in the area, except on Eighth Street because it is a tow away zone. For more information, contact the Colusa Fairgrounds at 458-2641.
Master Gardeners Workshop
Saturday
The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a gardening workshop at the Colusa Library – located at 738 Market St. in Colusa – to teach and discuss different gardening topics. Talks will be held from 10 a.m. until noon. Propagation will be the topic of this months discussions. This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, contact the Master Gardeners of Colusa County at 458-7671.
“Yosemite Landscape” paint night
Thursday
Studio ABC will host a “Yosemite Landscape” paint night at the Williams Community Center, located at 860 C St. in Williams, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Registration costs $50 and includes materials, dinner desert and step-by-step instruction from designer Darlene Crites. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Stagehands Theater. For more information, visit the Studio ABC Facebook page.
Join a Naturalist on the Platform
Saturday
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will host a bird viewing and identification session at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex, located off of Highway 99 just past Road 68 in Glenn County, from 1-3 p.m. Drop-in at the viewing platform and meet with a naturalist that can help scope out the many varieties of birds that make this area their winter home. No registration is required. In the event of rain, the session will be canceled. For more information, call 934-2801, email sacramentovalleyrefuges@fws.gov or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento/.
Holiday Topper Dinner and Dance Fundraiser
Saturday
The Glenn-Colusa CattleWomen’s and Cattlemen’s Association will host the 29th annual “Holiday Topper Dinner and Dance,” fundraiser in the main exhibit hall at the Colusa Fairgrounds, located at 1303 Tenth St. in Colusa. Cocktails start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The $150 couples ticket includes two prime rib dinners, dancing, live music and the chance to win cash prizes. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, call Kara Alvernaz at 870-2711 or David Foster at 713-7820.
“Gotcha Covered” live
Saturday
Gotcha Covered will perform in Jack’s Lounge inside Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, starting at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend this free show.
Join a Naturalist on the Platform
Sunday
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will host a bird viewing and identification session at the Llano Seco Unit Viewing Platform, located off of Seven Mile Lane in Glenn County, from 10 a.m. until noon. Drop-in at the viewing platform and meet with a naturalist that can help scope out the many varieties of birds that make this area their winter home. No registration is required. In the event of rain, the session will be cancelled. For more information, call 934-2801, email sacramentovalleyrefuges@fws.gov or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento/.
Valentine’s pet photo shoot fundraiser
Sunday
Paws for a cause: Colusa Community Cat Coalition will host a Valentine’s pet photo shoot fundraiser at McNary-Moore Funeral Service, located at 107 Fifth St. in Colusa, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $25 tax deductible donation will include six professional portraits of your furry family member. For more information, call (925) 408-2137 or email colusacommunitycoalition@gmail.com.
Friends of the Library meeting
Monday, February 10
Friends of the Colusa County Free Library will hold their monthly meeting in the Morse Conference Room, located at 738 Market Street in Colusa, from 12-1 p.m. The Friends of the Colusa County Free Library work toward generating community interest in library services and facilities. For more information, email friendsofcolusalibrary@gmail.com.