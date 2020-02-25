Free Fare Days
Today – Saturday
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today through Saturday, Feb. 29, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Online safety and human trafficking prevention workshop
Today
The Colusa County Office of Education will host an online safety and human trafficking workshop from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in the multipurpose room at 499 Marquerite St., Williams. The event is meant for Colusa County students, educators, law enforcement and other agencies to learn ways to identify and prevent human trafficking. To register for the event, call Claudia Tinoco at 473-1358, ext. 10304, or email ctinoco@ccoe.net.
Fourth annual Williams Art Show
Today
The Williams Unified School District will host the fourth annual Williams Art Show in the cafeteria at the Williams Junior Senior High School, located at 260 11th St. in Williams from 5-6:30 p.m. A variety of artwork from students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade will be on display, including drawing, painting, ceramics, mixed media, photography and digital media. Best of Show winners will be announced during the show. Admission is free and food and drinks will be available. Door prizes will also be given away.
Colusa County Democrats meeting
Today
The Colusa County Democrats group will meet at El Jalisience Real Mexican Food, located at 301 Fifth St. in Arbuckle, starting at 6 p.m. Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, District 4’s representative in the State Assembly, will join the meeting for a conversation about current legislative priorities. For more information, call 619-0032 or visit www.colusacountydemocrats.org.
Maxwell Census Information session
Thursday
An informational session about the 2020 U.S. Census will be held at the Maxwell branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 34 Oak St. in Maxwell, from 2-3 p.m.
CGA and GGA Joint Executive Committee meeting
Thursday
The Colusa Groundwater Authority and Glenn Groundwater Authority Joint Executive Committee will meet at the Sites Project Office, located at 122 Old Highway 99 in Maxwell, at 9 a.m.
Field Clean-Up Day
Saturday
Arbuckle Little League will host a field clean-up day at Balfour Park, located at 920 Hall St. in Arbuckle, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Volunteers are needed to prepare the field, stands and grounds for the upcoming little league season. No experience needed.
Leap Day
Saturday
The main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa, will host a carnival-themed birthday party to celebrate Leap Day from 10 a.m. until noon. The event will include games, story time, sensory play, ice cream and free books for all participating children. For more information, call 458-0373.
Pierce Junior Bears Charity Poker Tournament
Saturday
Arbuckle Youth Football and Cheer will host its annual Texas Hold’em charity poker tournament at the Odd Fellows Building, located at Fifth and King streets in Arbuckle, starting at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $100 and include dinner, dessert and a no host bar. There will also be music and a raffle with prizes. All proceeds will benefit the Junior Bears and Pierce High School football. For more information or to purchase tickets, email arbucklejrbears@gmail.com.
Nikki Glaser: Bang It Out Tour
Saturday
Nikki Glaser will perform at Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. General admission tickets cost $25. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, call 458-8844 or visit www.colusacasino.com/entertainment/.
Election Day
Tuesday, March 3
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. A list of poll locations can be found included in the article titled "Election Day is just around the corner."
Princeton Census Information session
Tuesday, March 3
An informational session about the 2020 U.S. Census will be held at the Princeton branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 232 Prince St. in Princeton, from 11 a.m. until noon.
Scrabble Club
Tuesday, March 3
The Colusa Library will host an afternoon of Scrabble play each Tuesday. All skill levels welcome to attend the weekly session that is held at 738 Market St. in Colusa from 1-2:30 p.m. For more information or to sign up, contact the Colusa Library at 458-0373.
Computer Assistance – Colusa
Tuesday, March 3
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the main branch of the library, located at 738 Market Street in Colusa. From 5:30-7:15 p.m., attendees meet with the library’s technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0712 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.
