We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Lynzie Lowe at llowe@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4781. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fare Days
Today – Saturday, February 29
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today through Saturday, February 29, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will hold a meeting at Williams City Hall, located at 810 E St. in Williams, starting at 6 p.m.
Colusa Census Information session
Thursday
An informational session about the 2020 U.S. Census will be held at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa, from 1-2 p.m.
Business Women to Business Women
Thursday
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a “Business Women to Business Women,” meeting at Rocco’s Bar and Grill, located at 546 Market St. in Colusa, from 6-8 p.m. The free event is for any women who owns a business, is thinking of starting a business or wants to grow their existing business to share ideas and network. Hors d’oeuvers and beverages will be served and a no-host bar will be available. Guest speaker Wendy Zapata will discuss setting expectations in business. For more information, contact Susan Gibbs at 458-5479 or Nancy Newlin at 458-5400.
Our Lady of Lourdes Crab Feed
Friday
SOLD OUT - Our Lady of Lourdes School will host their annual crab feed at St. Bernadette’s Hall, located at 745 Ware Ave. in Colusa, from 5-8 p.m. Tickets cost $50 for ages 11 and up, $25 for children 10 and under or $350 for a table of eight with a bottle of wine. The feast includes crab, pasta, salad, bread and dessert. Beer and wine will also be available at the bar. For more information, contact Our Lady of Lourdes School at 458-8208.
Paws to Read
Saturday
Partnering with the Colusa County Animal Control and FOCCAS, the Colusa County Free Library will host “Paws to Read,” at the main branch of the library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa, from 10-11 a.m. The program, offered the fourth Saturday of each month, gives participants the opportunity to practice reading out loud to a furry friend in a relaxed, non-judgmental environment. The program is for kids ages five and older and all children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult while attending. For more information, cal 458-0372.
Colusi County Historical
Society annual meeting
Saturday
The Colusi County Historical Society will host their annual meeting at the Granzella’s Banquet Hall, located at 457 Seventh St. in Williams, starting at 12 p.m. Author Miriam Pawel will be the guest speaker, discussing her seminal biography “The Browns of California.” Lunch will include lasagna, salad, French bread, coffee and dessert. Admission costs $20 for members or $27 for non-members and attendees must RSVP by Feb. 19. Walk-ins will not be allowed to attend. New member applications are available on the Colusi County Historical Society website under the “Become a member” tab. Application must be submitted with meeting reservation to get member price. For more information or to RSVP, visit www.colusi.com/events.htm.
The Kelly Twins: Dueling Pianos
Saturday
The Kelly Twins: Dueling Pianos will perform in Jack’s Lounge inside Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, starting at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend this free show.
Join a Naturalist at the Platform
Sunday
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will host a bird viewing and identification session at the Llano Seco Unit Viewing Platform, located off of Seven Mile Lane in Glenn County, from 1-3 p.m. Drop-in at the viewing platform and meet with a naturalist that can help scope out the many varieties of birds that make this area their winter home. No registration is required. In the event of rain, the session will be cancelled. For more information, call 934-2801, email sacramentovalleyrefuges@fws.gov or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento/.
Colusa Glenn Farm Credit Open House
Monday, February 24
Colusa Glenn Farm Credit will host an open house at their new facility, located at 2970 Davison Court in Colusa, from 3-5 p.m.
Garden Chats
Tuesday, February 25
Have a garden question? The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners of Colusa County will be providing information about in home gardening at the Arbuckle Branch Library from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. The library is located at 610 King St. For more information, contact the Master Gardeners of Colusa County at 458-0570.
Grimes Census Information session
Tuesday, February 25
An informational session about the 2020 U.S. Census will be held at the Grimes branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 240 Main St. in Grimes, from 2-3 p.m.