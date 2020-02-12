We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Lynzie Lowe at llowe@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4781. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fare Days
Today – Saturday, February 29
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today through Saturday, February 29, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Colusa County Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will hold their monthly meeting in the large conference room at the Colusa County Office of Education, located at 345 Fifth Street in Colusa, starting at 4 p.m.
Adult Canteen
Thursday
The city of Colusa hosts this monthly luncheon to provide senior ages 60 years of age and older the opportunity to enjoy a day out with friends. Each luncheon takes place on the second Thursday of the month in the Friendship Hall at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Fifth and Oak streets from noon-1 p.m. Lunch plates are available for $3-$4. For more information, contact the city of Colusa at 458-4941.
Parents Night Out
Friday
The Colusa Family Resource Center, located at 131 Fifth St. in Colusa, will host a Parent’s Night Out event from 6-8:30 p.m. Children ages eight weeks through 12 years old can be dropped off at the center for a night of games, arts and crafts, age-appropriate activities and pizza while parents enjoy a night to themselves. Participants must pre register to attend. Registration costs $15 per child and $5 per additional sibling for families with more than one child. Registration is available online but spots will not be guaranteed until you are notified directly by the agency. For more information or to register, call the Colusa Family Resource Center at 458-7678, email cbowers@colusacapc.net or visit www.colusafrc.org.
Sensational Saturday
Saturday
The Colusa County Free Library will host Sensational Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the main branch, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa. The event includes games, activities and art projects. For more information, call 458-0710.
Join a Naturalist at the Platform
Saturday
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will host a bird viewing and identification session at the Colusa National Wildlife Refuge Complex, located on O’Hair Road just west of Colusa, from noon until 2 p.m. Drop-in at the observation deck and meet with a naturalist that can help scope out the many varieties of birds that make this area their winter home. No registration is required. In the event of rain, the session will be cancelled. For more information, call 934-2801, email sacramentovalleyrefuges@fws.gov or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento/.
Bowling fundraiser
Saturday
The Williams Junior High School boys basketball team will host a fundraiser at Riverside Lanes, located at 420 Main St. in Colusa, from 6-8 p.m. Proceeds from the event will held the team purchase new uniforms.
Township
Saturday
Township will perform in Jack’s Lounge inside Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, starting at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend this free show.
Join a Naturalist at the Platform
Sunday
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will host a bird viewing and identification session at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex, located off of Highway 99 just past Road 68 in Glenn County, from 10 a.m. until noon. Drop-in at the viewing platform and meet with a naturalist that can help scope out the many varieties of birds that make this area their winter home. No registration is required. In the event of rain, the session will be cancelled. For more information, call 934-2801, email sacramentovalleyrefuges@fws.gov or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento/.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, February 18
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m.
Arbuckle Census Information session
Tuesday, February 18
An informational session about the 2020 U.S. Census will be held at the Arbuckle branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 610 King St. in Arbuckle, from 1-2 p.m.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, February 18
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m.