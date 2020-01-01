Grand Island Fire District New Year’s Day Breakfast
Today
The Sacrramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station will host it’s annual New Year’s Day breakfast at the fire station, located at 359 Main St. in Grimes, from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. The meal is free but donations in any amount will be accepted. All proceeds from the meal will go towards the District’s scholarship fund. For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 437-2502.
Crafternoon
Friday
The main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 738 Market Street in Colusa, hosts a monthly crafting afternoon where participants can create fun projects with their in-house artist Cindy Pronsolino, each with a seasonal or holiday theme. This is a free program offered to anyone age 16 and older. Assistance and materials are provided. For more information or to register, call Cindy Pronsolino at 458-0375.
Computer Assistance Class - Colusa
Saturday
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the main branch of the library, located at 738 Market Street in Colusa. From 5:30-7:15 p.m., attendees meet with the library’s technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0712 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.
----
Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public – government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. – please let us know about the event. Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.
Live entertainment: We will at present, publish succinct notices of live entertainment booked at local for-profit establishments. No karaoke, happy hour, games, or adult-themed items. We will print calendar items about bands, performers, comedians, etc. Send the who, what, when, where, why and how to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Be sure to include a phone number.
Need assistance? Call Lynzie Lowe at 749-4781.