Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
Christmas tree pick-ups
Saturday
The Colusa Boy Scouts of America Troop 5 is holding a Christmas tree pick-up from 8 a.m. until noon. Arrangements can be made by emailing Colusatroop5@gmail.com or by texting 530-945-5519. When contacting the Troop, it is asked that interested participants provide their name, address and mobile number. An email address is also appreciated but not required. The Troop is asking for a donation of $10 for Christmas tree pick-ups. Organizers asked that the tree be free of decorations, such as tinsel, at the time of pick-up. Proceeds from the program will be used to fund scouting activities.