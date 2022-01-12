We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at 345, Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
E Street Design and Safety meeting
Today – Thursday
The city of Williams will host a meeting at City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams, on Wednesday starting at 4 p.m., to discuss the safety and design of the E Street project. A virtual meeting will also be held on Thursday via Zoom, starting at 1:30 p.m. For more information, visit the City of Williams Facebook page.
Nursery Rhyme Time
Friday
A Nursery Rhyme Time story time will be held at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, 738 Market Street, Colusa, on Fridays from 10:15-11 a.m. through Jan. 14, excluding holidays. This program is geared toward children 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers. Nursery rhymes help children develop language, cognitive, physical, and social/emotional skills. No registration is necessary. For more information, call Literacy Coordinator Pam DaGrossa at 530-458-0373.
Retired Teachers Day Trip
Friday
The California Retired Teachers of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties will host a day trip to the Gibson Mansion and Gardens in Woodland. Admission is $5 and the tour will last about 1.5 hours. Following the tour, the group will meet for lunch at Applebees in Woodland before visiting the Biblical Archaeology. Those interested in attending should meet in the Old KMart parking lot on Gray Avenue in Yuba City at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call Gail Hanlin at 530-300-7787 or Lelah Holmes at 530 742-3325.
Meet the Master Gardeners
Tuesday, January 18
The UC Master Gardeners Program of Colusa County will host a “Meet the Master Gardeners” orientation in the conference room at Colusa Industrial Properties, 100 Sunrise Boulevard, Colusa, starting at 2 p.m. The orientation is open to Colusa County residents interested in participating in the Master Gardeners Training Program. For more information, call 458-0570. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.