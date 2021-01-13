We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
National Wildlife Refuges
Ongoing
National Wildlife Refuges – including the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge located at 752 County Road 99W, Willows, and the Colusa National Wildlife Refuge at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa – are open year-round. The auto tour and wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset and the visitor center/headquarters is open (November through February) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. everyday. Some activities include the visitor center (at the Sacramento NWR), auto tour, observation platform, trails, photography and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (within the designated area). For more information on the Colusa NWR, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa. For more information on the Sacramento NWR, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento.
Free Fair Days
Until further notice
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days until further notice thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Colusa County Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will meet in the large conference room located at 345 Fifth St. in Colusa, at 4 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 or visit https://zoom.us/j/956848001 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when they are not speaking. To participate in the Public Input portions of the meeting, or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 632-0263 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information, call 458-0350.
Town Hall meeting
Today
U.S. Rep. John Garamendi will host a virtual town hall meeting at 7 p.m. to discuss the articles of impeachment that were introduced in the House on Monday and President Trump’s incitement of a violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Those interested in participating in the meeting must register online at https://ushr.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_7XX_eEavTiKmN2UfPE930w. To pre-submit a question to be discussed during the meeting, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdG8yncZkmJsi5SsF8Bvl8RNThSwefv3EI2JYNwrH77ACxR-g/viewform.
Drive-up Express Registration
Saturday
The Colusa County Campus of Woodland Community College will host a drive-up express registration event at the campus, 99 Ella Street, Williams, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Drive up, in person or virtual services will be available for admissions and records, financial aid, counseling, culinary round-up, additional student support services as well as answers about online course questions. For more information, call 668-2500.
Christmas Tree Bowling
Saturday
Riverside Lances, 420 Main Street, Colusa will host a “Christmas Tree Bowling,” event from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The outdoor bowling event will feature giant specialty “bowling” balls that will be used to knock over Christmas trees in lieu of pins. The event will be held rain or shine and the 10 Pin Grill located inside the bowling alley will also be open during the event so attendees can purchase snacks and drinks. For more information, call the bowling alley at 458-8866 or visit www.colusabowling.com.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, January 19
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Transportation Commission and Transit Agency meeting
Tuesday, January 19
The Colusa County Transportation Commission and Transit Agency will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 3 p.m
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, January 19
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.