Lunch Mob
Today
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at La Cabana, 1027 Bridge Street, Colusa, starting at 1 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
Indivisible Colusa County meeting
Today
Indivisible Colusa County will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are free and open to the public. This month’s meeting will feature a conversation with Max Steiner, a Democrat running for Congress in District 1 – Colusa County’s new district after the recently completed redistricting process. For more information, visit www.indivisiblecolusa.org.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will meet virtually, starting at 6 p.m. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 530 473 5389 and password: 568634. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Parent Engagement Workshop
Today
The Colusa County Office of Education’s Prevention Services department will be hosting a monthly workshop for Colusa County parents. Here, participants will learn how to best support their child’s education through the lens of social emotional learning. Each month will focus on a different topic and a light dinner will be provided. Every workshop is free of charge and will be at the CCOE Education Village located at 499 Margurite Street in Williams from 6-7:30 p.m. To register or for more information, contact Claudia Deniz at 530-473-1350.
Winter Wonderland Chamber Mixer
Thursday
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host “Winter Wonderland Chamber Mixer” at the Business and Visitors Center, 2963 Davison Court, Colusa, starting at 5 p.m. The event will feature music by DJ Flatz and catering by Market Street Grill. Those that are already Chamber members will be admitted for free. For more information, email info@colusachamber.org or call 530-458-5525.
California Rice Commission’s annual Growers Meeting
Thursday
The California Rice Commission annual grower meetings will be held in table room 45 at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the meeting will be held from 8:30 until 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact California Rice Commission Communications Manager Jim Morris (916) 205-5395 or jim.morris@calrice.org.
2022 Rice Growers Meeting
Tuesday, January 25
POSTPONED: The 2022 Rice Growers meeting has been postponed until Tuesday, March 15. For more information, call 530-538-7201.
Dementia Support Group
Wednesday, January 26
The Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
Colusa County Democrats meeting
Wednesday, January 26
The Colusa County Democrats will hold a meeting via Google Meet, starting at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in local Democratic Party activities is welcome to attend. No advance registration is required. For more information, visit www.colusacountydemocrats.org.