We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fair Days
Until further notice
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days until further notice thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Sacramento Valley Almond meeting
Today
The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a virtual Sacramento Valley Almond Meeting at 1 p.m. Registration is required. To register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32679.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 530 473 5389 and password: 568634. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Pierce Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting
Thursday
The Pierce Joint Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in the PJUSD Technology Building, 540A Sixth Street, Arbuckle, starting at 5 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meetings will be accessible to the public via teleconference. To watch or listen, call 1-336-618-7254 and enter the pin: 720 700 145#. Public comment will be included during this regular meeting and will be heard at 6 p.m. If you would like to speak during the meeting, utilize the chat box to alert the meeting organizer. When not speaking, it is asked that all participants mute their phones by pressing *6. For more information, call 476-2892.
Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting
Thursday
Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 6:30 p.m. that will include a public hearing To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit www.zoom.com/join and enter meeting ID: 867 5177 2707 and password: 005046 or call 1-669-900-6833. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the Chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.
Princeton Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting
Thursday
The Princeton Joint Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in the Princeton Joint Unified School District’s Administrative Building, 473 State St., Princeton, starting at 5:30 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meetings will be accessible to the public via teleconference. To access the meeting, visit www.zoom.com/join and enter meeting ID: 875 5233 0270 and password: school or call 1-669-900-9128 and enter passcode: 645651. For more information, call 439-2261.
Well Monitoring Pilot Program workshop
Monday, January 25
The Colusa and Glenn Groundwater authorities will host an online workshop from 4-5:30 p.m. The purpose of the workshop is to engage with and inform growers and landowners who may want to participate in the program. The program will gather information about groundwater use in the Colusa Subbasin. To access the Zoom meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3o76f4l or call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 825 5775 3022 and the passcode is 880156. For more information, visit www.colusagroundwater.org (Colusa) or https://bit.ly/3i6r0eJ (Glenn).
Sites Reservoir Project town hall
Wednesday, January 27
A virtual town hall meeting regarding the Sites Reservoir Project will take place from 10 a.m.-noon. Those interested in watching must first register at https://bit.ly/2KedCJ8. The meeting link and information will be sent to registered participants via email the day before the meeting. Organizers are encouraging participants to submit any questions they’d like addressed during the meeting to info@sitesproject.org by Friday, Jan. 22. Submitted questions will be answered first before questions posed during the virtual event.
National Wildlife Refuge
Ongoing
National Wildlife Refuges – including the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge located at 752 County Road 99W, Willows, and the Colusa National Wildlife Refuge at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa – are open year-round. The auto tour and wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. The visitor center/headquarters is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some activities include auto tour, observation platform, trails, photography and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (within the designated area). For more information on the Colusa NWR, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa. For more information on the Sacramento NWR, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento.