2023 Rice Growers Meeting
Today
The 2023 Rice Growers Meeting will be held in the conference room at Colusa Industrial Properties, 100 Sunrise Boulevard, Colusa. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting will start at 9 z.m. For more information, call 530-750-1297.
Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
Today
The Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
Colusa County Democrats meeting
Today
The Colusa County Democrats will hold a meeting at the Masonic Lodge 528 Seventh Street, Williams (On the corner of E and Seventh Street), starting at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in local Democratic Party activities is welcome to attend. No advance registration is required. For more information, visit www.colusacountydemocrats.org.
Food Truck Business training
Thursday
The Butte College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host a “Paid and guerilla marketing” workshop at the Butte College Glenn County Center, 1366 Cortina Drive, Orland, from 9-11 a.m. The workshop is free to attend but pre registration is required. For more information or to register, visit www.buttecollegesbdc.com/events/ or call 530-895-9017.
Community Baby Shower
Saturday
A community baby shower will be held at the Arbuckle Catechism Hall, 412 Laurel Street, Arbuckle, from 9 a.m. until noon to help new mothers, mothers in need and new families with basic baby necessities.
Paws to Read
Saturday
The main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa, will host its monthly “PAWS to Read,” program, starting at 10 a.m. The program, which is put on through a partnership with the Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter, gives attendees the opportunity to read to furry friends at the library. For more information, call the Colusa County Library at 458-0372.
Maxwell Fire Department’s Crab Feed
Saturday
The Maxwell Fire Association Annual Crab Feed will be held at the Maxwell American Legion Hall, 230 Oak St., Maxwell, starting at 5 p.m. A fresh crab dinner will be served and there will also be a raffle, live auction and more. Tickets cost $75 and can be purchased at the Maxwell Fire Protection District. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-438-2320.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, January 31
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978.