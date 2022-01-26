We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Dementia Support Group
Today
The Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
Colusa County Democrats meeting
Today
The Colusa County Democrats will hold a meeting via Google Meet, starting at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in local Democratic Party activities is welcome to attend. No advance registration is required. For more information, visit www.colusacountydemocrats.org.
Maxwell Fire Association’s
annual crab feed
Saturday
The Maxwell Fire Association Annual Crab Feed will be held at the Maxwell American Legion Hall, 230 Oak Street, Maxwell, starting at 5 p.m. A fresh crab dinner will be served and there will also be a raffle, live auction and more. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased at the Maxwell Fire Protection District. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-438-2320.
Colusa Farm Show
Tuesday, February 1 – Thursday, February 3
The 56th installment of the Colusa Farm Show will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Over 380 vendors will be onsite to showcase the latest farming techniques and equipment. People are advised to park at the fairgrounds or on side streets in the area, except on Eighth Street because it is a tow away zone. For more information, contact the Colusa Fairgrounds at 530-458-2641.