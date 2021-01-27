We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fair Days
Until further notice
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days until further notice thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Sites Reservoir Project town hall
Today
A virtual town hall meeting regarding the Sites Reservoir Project will take place from 10 a.m.-noon. Those interested in watching must first register at https://bit.ly/2KedCJ8. The meeting link and information will be sent to registered participants via email the day before the meeting. Organizers are encouraging participants to submit any questions they’d like addressed during the meeting to info@sitesproject.org by Friday, Jan. 22. Submitted questions will be answered first before questions posed during the virtual event.
Williams Unified School District special Board of Trustees meeting
Today
The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 5:30 p.m. that will include a public hearing To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit www.zoom.com/join and enter meeting ID: 843 4642 7124 and password: 610609 or call 1-669-900-6833. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the Chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.
Colusa County Democrats meeting
Today
The Colusa County Democrats will meet via Zoom, starting at 6:30 p.m. The agenda includes remarks from California Democratic Party Chair candidates Rusty Hicks and Delaine Eastin, and election of a new Colusa County Democrats executive board. Everyone interested in local Democratic Party activities is welcome to attend. No advance registration is required. To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3167731282 or call in with audio only at 669-900-9128. The meeting ID is: 316 773 1282.
Colusa Restaurant Duck Week
Today – Sunday
Five Colusa restaurants will be offering duck-based fare to celebrate the end of duck season. Participating restaurants include Restaurant on the Range, Don Habaneros, Market Street Grill, Las Reinas Carniceria and Rocco’s Bar & Grill. For more information, visit www.DiscoverColusa.com.
Migration Investigation
Thursday
The Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge is turning 84 on Thursday and is hosting a “Migration Investigation” event to celebrate at 3 p.m. via Facebook Live. The event will investigate why, how and where snow geese migrate, and will feature trivia before and after the program. For more information, visit the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex Facebook page.
Knights of Columbus take-out dinner fundraiser
Saturday
The Knights of Columbus John Paul Council #14112 will host the 14th annual take-out dinner fundraiser in the Holy Cross Catholic Church Hall, 408 Laurel St., Arbuckle, from 3-6 p.m. A meals of barbecue tri-tip, rotisserie chicken, salad, rice and rolls will be served for individuals ($25) and for families ($100). There will also be door prizes, raffles and a silent and live auction. All proceeds from the event go back into the community. For more information, call Joe Lauwerijssen at 300-4270 or Brett Mulqueeney at 219-4152.
Community Economic Development Committee meeting
Monday, February 1
The Community Economic Development Committee will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 1:30 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 359503.
Maxwell Community Blood Drive
Monday, February 1
The Maxwell Community Blood Drive will be held at the Maxwell Baptist Church, 177 California St., Maxwell, from 2-6 p.m. Face masks will be required to donate and appointments are requested to allow for optimal social distancing. Those that donate are asked to bring photo identification as well and eat and drink plenty of water prior to attending. To make an appointment, visit donorvitalant.org and enter blood drive code: SMFM041 or call 893-5433.
Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program workshop
Tuesday, February 2
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce, 2963 Davison Court, Colusa, will host a small business COVID-19 relief grant application assistance workshop on Feb. 2 from 9-11 a.m. Those interested in attending the workshop can do so in-person or virtually. To comply with current COVID-19 guidelines, the in-person workshop will require masks and social distancing. Space is limited and those that would like to attend must RSVP by calling Chamber Secretary Jennifer Diaz at 458-5525 or email info@ColusaChamber.com. Those that would like to RSVP in Spanish should contact Jeanne at 707-303-6377 or email jeanneo@theravensmouth.com.
Beef Quality Assurance Training and Certification
Tuesday, February 2
The University of California Cooperative Extension in collaboration with the California Beef Council will offer an online Beef Quality Assurance Training and Certification from 5:30-7 p.m. The event is free and registration is required – to register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32813.