Christmas tree pick-ups
Saturday
The Colusa Boy Scouts of America Troop 5 is holding a Christmas tree pick-up from 8 a.m. until noon. Arrangements can be made by emailing Colusatroop5@gmail.com or by texting 530-945-5519. When contacting the Troop, it is asked that interested participants provide their name, address and mobile number. An email address is also appreciated but not required. The Troop is asking for a donation of $10 for Christmas tree pick-ups. Organizers asked that the tree be free of decorations, such as tinsel, at the time of pick-up. Proceeds from the program will be used to fund scouting activities.
Colusa National Wildlife Refuge visit
Ongoing
The Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa, is open year-round. The Auto tour and Wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. Some activities visitors can enjoy include an auto tour, observation deck and observation walkway, trails, photographer and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (in the designated area). For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa.