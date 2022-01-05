We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Parent Engagement Workshop
Today
The Colusa County Office of Education’s Prevention Services department will be hosting a monthly workshop for Colusa County parents. Here, participants will learn how to best support their child’s education through the lens of social emotional learning. Each month will focus on a different topic and a light dinner will be provided. Every workshop is free of charge and will be at the CCOE Education Village located at 499 Margurite Street in Williams from 6-7:30 p.m. To register or for more information, contact Claudia at 473-1350.
Nursery Rhyme Time
Friday
A Nursery Rhyme Time story time will be held at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, 738 Market Street, Colusa, on Fridays from 10:15-11 a.m. through Jan. 14, excluding holidays. This program is geared toward children 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers. Nursery rhymes help children develop language, cognitive, physical, and social/emotional skills. No registration is necessary. For more information, call Literacy Coordinator Pam DaGrossa at 530-458-0373.
A Night at the Races
Saturday
The Colusa Rotary Club will host “A night at the races,” event at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres start at 4 p.m. and the races will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $150 per couple and include a gourmet dinner, wine, $20 in play money for betting and an open bar. There will also be a crazy hat contest. Proceeds will benefit the community programs facilitated by the Colusa Rotary Club. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Hans Herkert at 530-510-5315.