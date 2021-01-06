We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
National Wildlife Refuges
Ongoing
National Wildlife Refuges – including the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge located at 752 County Road 99W, Willows, and the Colusa National Wildlife Refuge at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa – are open year-round. The auto tour and wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset and the visitor center/headquarters is open (November through February) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. everyday. Some activities include the visitor center (at the Sacramento NWR), auto tour, observation platform, trails, photography and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (within the designated area). For more information on the Colusa NWR, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa. For more information on the Sacramento NWR, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento.
Planning Commission meeting
Today
The Colusa County Planning Commission will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, 543 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.