We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Lynzie Lowe at llowe@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4781. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fare Days
Today – Friday
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today through Saturday, Feb. 29, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Spanish Story Time
Today
A Spanish story time will be held at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa, every Wednesday from 11:45 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. This program is for children who are between the ages of birth through 5. There will be songs, stories, and play. For more information, call 458-0711.
District 2 Candidate Night
Today
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a District 2 Candidate Night in the conference room at Colusa Industrial Properties, located at 100 Sunrise Boulevard in Colusa, starting at 7 p.m. Each candidate running for the District Two Board of Supervisors seat will speak and questions can be submitted from the audience. For more information, contact Nancy Loudon, Candidate Night coordinator, at 701-1541.
Computer Assistance – Princeton
Today
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the Princeton branch, located at 232 Prince St. in Princeton. From 1-3 p.m., attendees can meet with the library’s technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0712 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.
Story Time – Colusa
Thursday
Story time will be held at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa, every Thursday from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. This program is for children who are between the ages of birth through 5. There will be songs, stories, and play. For more information, call 458-0711.
District 3 Candidate Night
Thursday
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a District 3 Candidate Night at the Williams Community Center, located at 860 C Street in Williams, starting at 7 p.m. Each candidate running for the District Three Board of Supervisors seat will speak and questions can be submitted from the audience. For more information, contact Nancy Loudon, Candidate Night coordinator, at 701-1541.
Crafternoon
Saturday
The main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 738 Market Street in Colusa, hosts a monthly crafting afternoon where participants can create fun projects with their in-house artist Cindy Pronsolino, each with a seasonal or holiday theme. This months project is a “Piece of my heart,” puzzle wreath. This is a free program will be held from 12-1:30 p.m. and is offered to anyone age 16 and older. Assistance and materials are provided. For more information or to register, call Cindy Pronsolino at 458-0375.
Sacred Heart Sodality Card Party
Saturday
Sacred Heart Sodality Of Maxwell will hold their annual card party on Saturday Feb. 1 in the Maxwell Elementary School multipurpose room, located at 142 North St. in Maxwell. The event will include a salad bar luncheon and an afternoon of various card games including Bridge, Pinochle and Whist. High point winners will select from a wide array of prizes and there will also be door prizes and raffle prizes. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. A donation of $15 is suggested for the cost of admission. For more information, contact Carol Azevedo (for Bridge at 438-2452, Karen Riordan (for Pinochle) at 438-2921 or Dolores Reckers (for Whist) at 438-2200.
Bobby Zoppi and the Courduroys
Saturday
Bobby Zoppi & the Corduroys will perform in Jack’s Lounge inside Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, starting at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend this free show.
Colusa Farm Show
Tuesday, February 4 – Thursday, February 6
The 54th installment of the Colusa Farm Show will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. Admission and parking are free. Over 380 vendors will be onsite to showcase the latest farming techniques and equipment. People are advised to park at the fairgrounds or on side streets in the area, except on Eighth Street because it is a tow away zone. For more information, contact the Colusa Fairgrounds at 458-2641.
Computer Assistance – Colusa
Tuesday, February 4
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the main branch of the library, located at 738 Market Street in Colusa. From 5:30-7:15 p.m., attendees can meet with the library’s technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0712 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.