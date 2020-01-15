We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Lynzie Lowe at llowe@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4781. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Computer Assistance – Maxwell
Today
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the Maxwell branch of the library, located at 34 Oak St. in Maxwell, from 5:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m. Attendees meet with the library’s technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0712 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.
“Vintage Red Truck,” paint night
Today
Studio ABC will host a “Vintage Red Truck,” paint night to raise money for The Stagehands Theater at the Colusa VFW, located at 108 E. Main St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. Registration costs $45 and includes materials and step-by-step instruction from designer Darlene Crites. For more information, visit the Studio ABC Facebook page.
Williams City Council Meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will hold a meeting at Williams City Hall, located at 810 E St. in Williams, starting at 6 p.m.
“Yosemite Landscape,” paint night
Thursday
Studio ABC will host a “Yosemite Landscape,” paint night at the Williams Community Center, located at 860 C St. in Williams, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Registration costs $50 and includes materials, dinner desert and step-by-step instruction from designer Darlene Crites. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Stagehands Theater. For more information, visit the Studio ABC Facebook page.
Kelly Twins: Dueling Pianos
Friday
The Kelly Twins: Dueling Pianos will perform in Jack's Lounge inside Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, starting at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend this free show.
Sensational Saturday
Saturday
The Colusa County Free Library will host Sensational Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the main branch, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa. The event includes games, activities and art projects. For more information, call 458-0710.
Colusa Fire Department's Crab Feed and Steak Dinner
Saturday
SOLD OUT – The Colusa Firefighters Association's Crab and Steak Feed will be held at the Colusa Fire Department, located at 750 Market St. in Colusa, from 5:30-11 p.m. The event will include a no-host cocktail hour, dinner as well as a live and silent auction. Proceeds from the event will be used to support community engagement and equipment needs of the volunteer firefighters within the association. Tickets cost $55 and can be purchased from any Colusa City Firefighter or at the door if available. For more information, call the Colusa Fire Department at 458-7721.
Board of Supervisors Meeting
Tuesday, January 21
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m.
Computer Assistance – Williams
Tuesday, January 21
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the Williams branch of the library, located at 901 E St. in Williams, from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Attendees can meet with the library’s technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0712 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.
Computer Assistance - Colusa
Tuesday, January 21
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the main branch of the library, located at 738 Market Street in Colusa. From 5:30-7:15 p.m., attendees meet with the library's technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0712 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.
Colusa City Council Meeting
Tuesday, January 21
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m.
Paint Your Pet
Tuesday, January 21
The Colusa County Arts Council will host a “Paint your pet,” paint night at 151 Fifth St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. Registration costs $40 per person. Participants must provide a photo of their pet as soon as possible for this class. For more information or to register, contact Sharon Reische at 458-2222.