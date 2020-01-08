Cornhole Tournament
Friday
DFT Cornhole will host a a cornhole tournament for all experience levels in the banquet hall at Rocco’s Bar and Grill, located at 546 Market St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. The buy in is $10 and cash prizes will be awarded to the winners. Food and beverage available for purchase in the restaurant. For more information, call Rocco’s at 458-8646.
Master Gardener’s Workshop
Saturday
The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a gardening workshop at the Colusa Library – located at 738 Market St. in Colusa – to teach and discuss different gardening topics. Talks will be held from 10 a.m. until noon. This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, contact 458-0570.
A Night at the Races
Saturday
The Colusa Rotary Club will host “A Night at the Races,” at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 Tenth Street in Colusa. Cocktails start at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and the video races will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $150 per couple and include a dinner of duck or chicken, table wine, $20 in play money and an open bar. Wear your best his and hers crazy hat to enter the crazy hat contest. Proceeds from the event will fund community programs of the Colusa Rotary Club. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Francis Hickel at 681-9787, Jim McGowen at 329-5324, Jason English at 218-7441 or Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Friends of the Library Meeting
Monday, January 13
Friends of the Colusa County Free Library will hold their monthly meeting in the Morse Conference Room, located at 738 Market Street in Colusa, from 12-1 p.m. The Friends of the Colusa County Free Library work toward generating community interest in library services and facilities. For more information, email friendsofcolusalibrary@gmail.com.
Computer Assistance -Arbuckle
Tuesday, January 14
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the Arbuckle branch of the library, located at 738 King St. in Arbuckle, from 1-3 p.m. Attendees meet with the library’s technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0129 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.
Computer Assistance - Colusa
Tuesday, January 14
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the main branch of the library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa. From 5:30-7:15 p.m., attendees meet with the library’s technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0712 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.