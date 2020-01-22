We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Lynzie Lowe at llowe@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4781. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
The California Rice
Commission’s annual
grower meetings
Thursday
The California Rice Commission’s annual grower meetings, which updates rice farmers on the biggest issues facing the industry each year, will be held at Colusa Casino Resort Community Center, located at 3730 State Highway 45 in Colusa, from 8:30- 11 a.m. Speakers will include Tyson Redpath of The Russel Group and Louie Brown of Kahn, Soares and Conway, who will provide updates from Washington, D.C. and the State Capitol. There will also be presentations from David Guy, president of the Northern California Water Association, on water issues and Sarah Moran, vice president international for USA Rice, on international promotions opportunities.
Computer Assistance
Class – Stonyford
Thursday
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the Stonyford branch of the library, located at 5080 Lodoga Stonyford Rd. in Stonyford, from 12-3 p.m. Attendees can meet with the library’s technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0712 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.
“Something Llama,”
paint night
Thursday
Studio ABC will host a “Something Llama,” paint night at the Williams Community Center, located at 860 C St. in Williams, from 6-9 p.m. Registration costs $35 and includes materials and step-by-step instruction from designer Darlene Crites. For more information, visit the Studio ABC Facebook page.
PAWS to Read
Saturday
The main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa, will host it’s monthly “PAWS to Read,” program, starting at 10 a.m. The program, which is put on through a partnership with the Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter, gives attendees the opportunity to read to furry friends at the library. For more information, call the Colusa County Library at 458-0372.
Lunar New Year
Saturday
The main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa, will host a “Lunar New Year,” program inspired by the 2020 Virginia Yerxa Community Read Day book choice of “The Joy Luck Club,” by Amy Tan. Celebrate the lunar new year with crafts, snacks and a special story time. For more information, call the Colusa County Library at 458-7671.
Chad Bushnell
Saturday
Country music singer Chad Bushnell will perform at Jack’s Lounge inside of Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3730 State Route 45 in Colusa, starting at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend this free show.
Free Fair Days
Monday, January 27 – Friday, January 31
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days through Monday, January 27 through Friday, January 31, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Spelling and Scrabble Club
Tuesday, January 28
The Colusa Library will host an afternoon of Scrabble play each Tuesday. All skill levels welcome to attend the weekly session that is held at 738 Market St. in Colusa from 1-2:30 p.m. For more information or to sign up, contact the Colusa Library at 458-0373.
Computer Assistance Class – Colusa
Tuesday, January 28
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the main branch of the library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa. From 5:30-7:15 p.m., attendees meet with the library’s technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0712 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.