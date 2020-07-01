We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Lynzie Lowe at llowe@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4781. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Planning Commission meeting
Today
CANCELED: The Colusa County Planning Commission meeting, scheduled in the Board Chambers, 543 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, at 9 a.m., has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. For more information, call 458-0508.
Community Conversations webinar
Today
The City of Colusa will host a “Colusa Community Conversations” webinar at 2 p.m. Facilitated by Mayor Josh Hill, featured guest speaker Melissa Haines, from Visit Amador, and engaged community members will discuss local tourism and events. To join the free meeting, visit www.zoom.us/j/92512891109. For more information, visit the City of Colusa California Facebook page.
Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
Sacramento Valley Museum reopens
Thursday
The Sacramento Valley Museum will reopen for general admission. The museum is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and admission is free. For more information, call 473-2978 or email sacramentovalleymuseum@gmail.com.
Community Conversations webinar
Thursday
The City of Colusa will host a “Colusa Community Conversations” webinar at 2 p.m. Mayor Josh Hill will be joined by City Manager Jesse Cain, City Engineer Dave Swatz and the League of California Cities to discuss city sidewalks, streets, trees and the money needed to maintain them. To join the free meeting, visit www.zoom.us/j/91272034236. For more information, visit the City of Colusa California Facebook page.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Concerts in the Park
Thursday
The city of Colusa will host a summer “Concerts in the Park” series will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa, each Thursday through from 6-8 p.m. Admission is free.
Grimes Day Parade
Saturday
The bi-annual Grimes Day Parade will make its around Grimes starting at 10 a.m.
Grand Island Fire Protection District to-go lunches
Saturday
The Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station will be selling to-go lunches at the firehouse, 359 Main St. in Grimes, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The $8 takeaway meal includes a choice of hamburger, cheeseburger or jalapeño cheddar sausage sandwich served with chips, salad and a drink. For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 437-2502.
Third annual Jim Davison Rubber Duckie Races
Saturday
The Colusa Lions Club will host the third annual Jim Davison Rubber Duckie Races along the Sacramento River in Colusa, beginning promptly at 2 p.m. The race begins on the river just east of the boat ramp and continues downstream to the River Road Bridge. All of the proceeds from the event will be used to send Egling Middle School students to Shady Creek. One thousand dollars in cash prizes will be given away to the winners; $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 dollars for third place. Winners do not need to be present to win. Rubber Duckie race tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Messick Ace Hardware, 729 Market St. in Colusa, Davison Drug and Stationary, 640 Market St. in Colusa, Fouch & Son Pharmacy, 692 E St., in William, or from any Lion’s Club member.
Fourth of July Celebration
Saturday
Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, will host a free Fourth of July celebration in the courtyard featuring music by Chad Bushnell and Jessie Leigh. Due to the limited capacity of the event, entry will be permitted on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. A fireworks show will also be held after dark. Guests must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, call 458-8844.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, July 7
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom Meetings. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 9917965596.