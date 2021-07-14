We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
Colusa County Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will meet in the large conference room located at 345 Fifth St. in Colusa, at 4 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 or visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 819 3307 2723. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when they are not speaking. To participate in the Public Input portions of the meeting, or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 632-0263 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information, call 458-0350.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Concert in the Park
Thursday
Now & Then will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
Flood-MAR Workshop
Thursday
The Nature Conservancy and the Department of Water Resources’ Flood-MAR Program will host an online workshop on their 2021-22 program to implement multi-benefit flood-MAR practices on farm fields in Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties, from 7:30-8:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit tinyurl.com/ymyf6xdm.
Colusa Taco Throwdown
Saturday
POSTPONED: The taco festival and completion hosted by the city of Colusa has been postponed until July 31 from 4-9 p.m. For more information, visit www.ColusaTaco.com.
Colusa County Youth Shooting Sports Carnitas Dinner
Monday, July 19
The Colusa County Youth Shooting Sports will host a carnitas dinner at 3249 Butte Slough Road, Colusa, from 5-7 p.m. Meals – which include carnitas, rice, beans, tortillas and a dessert – can be purchased for dine in or take out and cost $10 per person. A no host bar will also be available onsite. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Colusa Ducks Shooting Team. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Jerri Hoffman at 635-2513.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, July 20
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.