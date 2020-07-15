We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Colusa County
Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
Sites Reservoir virtual town hall meeting
Today
There will be a Sites Reservoir virtual town hall from 2-4 p.m. To participate, call 1-408-418-9388 and use the code 146 344 1835. For more information, visit www.sitesproject.org.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom Meetings. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 96209328939 and password: 136156. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Pierce Joint Unified School District Board meeting
Thursday
The Pierce Joint Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in the PJUSD Technology Building, 540A Sixth Street, Arbuckle, starting at 5 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meetings will be accessible to the public via teleconference. To watch or listen, call 1-336-618-7254 and enter the pin: 720 700 145#. Public comment will be included during this regular meeting and will be heard at 6 p.m. If you would like to speak during the meeting, utilize the chat box to alert the meeting organizer. When not speaking, it is asked that all participants mute their phones by pressing *6. For more information, call 476-2892.
Solidarity with Black Lives Matter protest
Friday
Indivisible Colusa County and the Colusa County Democrats will co-host a peaceful protest near Dollar General in Arbuckle from 6-6:30 p.m to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Participants are encouraged to bring a sign, wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing at all times. For more information, visit the Indivisible Colusa County or the Colusa County Democrats Facebook pages.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, July 21
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom Meetings. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.
Glenn County
Summer reading in the park
Today
Glenn County Literacy Projects will host Reading in the Park for Kids at 7 p.m. at Memorial Park, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. Seating and snacks will be provided and people are invited to bring their own as well. Books will be for ages approximately 4 through 10.
Willows VFW Blood Drive
Thursday
The Willows Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1770 will host a blood drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. Vitalant is requiring donors to wear a facial covering and it’s asked that donors make appointments to accommodate social distancing – the ability to take walk-ins is limited. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
Willows Lions Club fundraiser at Mar-Val
Thursday
There will be a fundraiser for the Willows Lions Club from 5-6:30 p.m. or while supplies last at Mar-Val, 517 S Tehama St., Willows. For a $6 donation, people will receive two tacos, beans, rice, a cookie and water. All meals will be takeout ready – it’s asked that people enter on the west side by the bakery. All proceeds go toward the Willows Lions Club project fund.
Willows Farmers Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market is scheduled to take place from 8-11 a.m. at Tractor Supply, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. The market will be every Saturday through Aug. 29. For more information or to reserve a booth, call the Willows Chamber of Commerce office at 934-8150.
Summer reading in the park
Tuesday, July 21
Glenn County Literacy Projects will host Reading in the Park for Kids at 7 p.m. at Library Park, 333 Mill St., Orland. Seating and snacks will be provided and people are invited to bring their own as well. Books will be for ages approximately 4 through 10.
Willows Street Fair
Tuesday, July 21
POSTPONED: The Willows Street Fair has been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns. For more information, visit www.willowsstreetfair.com or visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.
Summer reading in the park
Wednesday, July 22
Glenn County Literacy Projects will host Reading in the Park for Kids at 7 p.m. at Memorial Park, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. Seating and snacks will be provided and people are invited to bring their own as well. Books will be for ages approximately 4 through 10.
Tehama County
Red Bluff Farmers Market
Saturday
The Red Bluff Farmers Market, located at 100 Main Street in Red Bluff, will be open from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, July 21
The Tehama County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, 727 Oak Street, Red Bluff, starting at 8:30 a.m. Audio and real-time commenting via phone during the Tehama County Board of Supervisor’s Meeting is available by calling 212-8376 and using conference code 933876. You can hit 5* to be placed in the queue to speak.