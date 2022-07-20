We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Lunch Mob
Today
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at Riverside Lanes, 420 Main Street, Colusa, starting at 12:30 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 530-458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Movie Night at the Park
Thursday
Bring your blankets, beach chairs and snacks to Balfour Park, located on the corner of 10th and Hall Streets, for a movie night sponsored by the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation Department. Every other Friday night through Aug. 19 a different movie will be screened. This week’s movie is, “Space Jam.” The film will begin at dusk, around 8:45 p.m. This free event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation Department at 476-3007.
Arbuckle Watermelon Festival
Saturday
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the inaugural Arbuckle Watermelon Festival at LaVanch Hursh Park, located on the corner of Fifth and Hall streets, Arbuckle, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will include carnival rides, cotton candy, snow cones, popcorn, games with prizes, a watermelon carving contest, local vendors and live music by DJ Flatz. Lunch will be provided by Rolling Rooster BBQ and there will be watermelons for sale. For more information or to become a vendor, contact Elijah Rodriguez at 530-312-3796.
Backpack Giveaway
Sunday
Race Communications will host a backpack giveaway at Redinger Park, located on the corner of Ninth and G Streets, Williams, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Children must be present to receive a backpack and one bag per child. Supplies are limited and will be given away on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, visit www.race.com.