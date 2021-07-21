We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Lunch Mob
Today
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at Riverside Lanes, located at 1420 Main Street in Colusa, starting at 12:30 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. The lunch meeting will be held in the outdoor seating area and attendees are asked to wear a mask while ordering and waiting for food. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 530 473 5389 and password: 568634. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Pennies from Heaven
Saturday
The Grimes Community Church will host their annual “Pennies from Heaven” rummage sale at the church, located at 350 Main Street, Grimes, starting at 8 a.m. The sale will include a variety of gently used items including clothes, toys, books, furniture, kitchen appliances and more. For more information, call Pastor Marty at 632-4592.
Knights of Columbus #2145 Blood Drive
Sunday
The Knights of Columbus #2145 Blood Drive will be held at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 735 Ware Street, Colusa, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433.
Indivisible Colusa meeting
Wednesday, July 28
Indivisible Colusa County will host their monthly general meetings online via Zoom, starting at 6 p.m. Meetings are free and open to the public. To attend, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5365085716 or call 669-900-9128 and enter meeting ID 536 508 5716. For more information, visit https://indivisiblecolusa.org.