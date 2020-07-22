We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Colusa County
Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
Colusa County Democratic
Central Committee meeting
Today
The Colusa County Democratic Central Committee will be holding their monthly meeting online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Using Zoom, the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Advanced registration is required to attend. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYpceuprjgqHdzjUq-oC6gpG8nwHHoE2_uD. For more information, email colusacountydemocrats@gmail.com or message the Colusa County Democratic Central Committee’s Facebook page.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Concerts in the Park
Thursday
The city of Colusa will host a summer “Concerts in the Park” series will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa, each Thursday this summer from 6-8 p.m. Admission is free.
Veterans Picnic
Saturday
CANCELED: The tenth annual Colusa County Veterans Picnic, hosted by Colusa VFW Post 2441, scheduled at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pierce Pride Golf Tournament
Saturday
The Pierce Pride Golf Tournament fundraiser, hosted by the Pierce Pride Foundation, will be held at the Arbuckle Golf Club, located at 5918 Hillgate Road in Arbuckle. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and tee off will take place at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Michael Barber at 908-0329.
Glenn County
Summer reading in the park
Today
Glenn County Literacy Projects will host Reading in the Park for Kids at 7 p.m. at Memorial Park, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. Seating and snacks will be provided and people are invited to bring their own as well. Books will be for ages approximately 4 through 10.
Orland Art Center special presentation
Friday
CANCELED: Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Orland Art Center’s presentation by artist Elaine Bowers has been canceled. The gallery remains open for its regular hours, Tuesday through Saturday, from 1-6 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. For more information, call 988-5758 or visit www.orlandartcenter.com.
Willows Farmers Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market is scheduled to take place from 8-11 a.m. at Tractor Supply, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. The market will be every Saturday through Aug. 29. For more information or to reserve a booth, call the Willows Chamber of Commerce office at 934-8150.
Willows Street Fair
Tuesday, July 21
POSTPONED: The Willows Street Fair has been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns. For more information, visit www.willowsstreetfair.com or visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.
Tehama County
Chamber Summer Farmers Market
Today
The Chamber Summer Farmers Market, hosted by the Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber of Commerce, will be open at 600 Washington St., Red Bluff, from 5-8 p.m. each Wednesday this summer. For more information or to register to become a vendor, visit www.redbluffchamber.com or call Jason at 527-6220 ext. 301.
Mask Giveaway
Friday
The Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber of Commerce will host a second drive thru mask giveaway event at the Chamber office, 100 Main St., Red Bluff, from 10 a.m. until noon. Locally made, reusable masks will be available for local business owners to pick up and distribute to their customers. The Chambers is giving away 12,000 masks courtesy of a grant from North Valley Community Foundation’s Rapid Response Fund and the Feather River Health Foundation. For more information, call 527-6220.
Market by the River
Saturday
The Saturday “Market by the River” Farmers Market, located at 100 Main Street in Red Bluff, will be open from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Free $25 vouchers available this month for the market. Contact 211 to reserve a voucher. Vouchers provided by Tehama Together with support from the Johnson Family Foundation and North Valley Community Foundation.
NOTICE: Corning Chamber website update
The Corning Chamber of Commerce is in the process of developing the its website directory. When visitors go to the Chamber’s website directory and look up a business we want to be sure we have all businesses updated information. The Chamber is also seeking photos of each business logo to place on the website. For businesses owners who do not have a logo or a picture of their business, the Chamber will gladly come to the business and take a photo for its Chamber website page. Chamber Manager Christine Hale said she wants to make sure the information shared with the public is current on its website.
She asks businesses owners/managers to take a moment and send the Chamber the hours of operation and a short description to place on that businesses’ Chamber website page.