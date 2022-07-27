We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meeting
Today
The Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. Del Oro Caregiver Resource Center will be speaking at 10 a.m. The mission of the Resource Center is to improve the wellbeing of unpaid family or informal caregivers. The free service offers education, training, referrals, respite care, counseling and legal/financial consulting. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Concert in the Park
Thursday
Now & Then will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
Kids Field Day
Thursday
The Colusa Parks and Recreation Department will host a kids field day at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa, from 6-6:30 p.m. Kids of all ages are welcome to attend to celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month with several activities including tug-of-war, duck, duck goose, sac races and more.
City Talk
Friday
Colusa City Manager Jesse Cain will host a city talk at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Market and Tenth Streets in Colusa, at 6 p.m. to provide residents the opportunity to discuss what is going on in the city of Colusa and voice any concerns.
Summer Social
Friday
Indivisible Colusa County and the Colusa County Democrats will host a summer social meet up at Farmer’s Brewing Co., 880 County Road WW, Princeton, from 5-7 p.m. There will be a no-host bar and food trucks on site. For more information, email indivisiblecolusa@gmail.com.
Veterans Picnic
Saturday
The annual Colusa County Veterans Picnic will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Market Streets, Colusa, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. A meal of pulled pork, sausage or chicken with beans, chips, coleslaw and a soft drink or bottled water will be available for $15. There will also be a raffle and door prizes. All proceeds will benefit the Maxwell American Legion and the Colusa Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, August 2
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.
National Night Out
Tuesday, August 2
The Maxwell Parks and Recreation District will host a National Night Out event in the open lot east of the Fire Department, 231 Oak Street, Maxwell, from 5-9 p.m. The event will include vendors, a bounce house, barbeque and more. For more information, call the Maxwell Parks and Recreation District at 530-438-2007.