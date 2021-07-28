We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
SGMA Public Meetings
Today – Thursday
The Colusa Groundwater Authority and Glenn Groundwater Authority will host two meetings to discuss the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act. The first meeting will be held virtually on today (Wednesday), from 6-8 p.m. To attend the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/ez9d74tx or call 669-900-6833. Enter meeting ID: 826 1393 3000 and passcode: 630147. . The second meeting will be held in person tomorrow (Thursday) at the Sites Project Authority, 122 Old Highway 99W, Maxwell, from 6-8 p.m. For more information, contact Colusa Groundwater Authority Program Manager Mary Fahey at 458-0719 or Glenn Groundwater Authority Program Manager Lisa Hunter at 934-6540.
Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
Indivisible Colusa meeting
Today
Indivisible Colusa County will host their monthly general meetings online via Zoom, starting at 6 p.m. Meetings are free and open to the public. To attend, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5365085716 or call 669-900-9128 and enter meeting ID 536 508 5716. For more information, visit https://indivisiblecolusa.org.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Concert in the Park
Thursday
The City of Trees Brass Band will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
Ice Cream Social
Thursday
The Colusa Family Resource Center, 131 Fifth Street, Colusa, will host a free ice cream social from 6-7 p.m. For more information, call 458-7678.
Tomato Tasting and Other Garden Goodies
Saturday
The UC Master Gardener Program of Colusa County will host a Tomato Tasting and Other Garden Goodies event at the Farm to School Demonstration Garden at Education Village, located at 499 Marguerite Street, Williams, starting at 9 a.m.
Colusa County Veterans Picnic
Saturday
The Colusa County Veterans Picnic will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Market Streets, Colusa, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. A meal of pulled pork, sausage or chicken with beans, chips, coleslaw and a soft drink or bottled water will be available for $15. There will also be a raffle and door prizes. All proceeds will benefit the Maxwell American Legion and the Colusa Veterans of Foriegn Wars.
Colusa Taco Throwdown
Saturday
A taco festival and competition will be held on Main Street in downtown Colusa from 4-9 p.m. The event will include tacos galore, a beer garden, cornhole, two stages of music, margaritas, a secret hot sauce saloon, craft vendors and more. Tacos will be judged in a blind taste and the first place winner will receive $1,000 and a championship belt. For more information, visit www.ColusaTaco.com.
Comedian Andrew Santino
Saturday
Comedian Andrew Santino will perform in the Showroom/Bingo Hall at Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 Highway 45. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $35-$50 and can be purchased on the Colusa Casino Resort website. General admission tickets are first come, first served. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, August 3
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.