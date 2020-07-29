We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Colusa County
Community Conversations Webinar
Today
The City of Colusa will host a “Colusa Community Conversations” webinar at 3 p.m. Vice mayor Tom Resiche, Colusa City Manager Jesse Cain and Rural Economic Development Specialist Kristy Levings will discuss Common Education Data Standards (CEDS) and the intent to apply for several upcoming grants. To join the free meeting, visit http://zoom.us/j/96282357659. For more information, visit the City of Colusa California Facebook page.
Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
Colusa County Democratic
Central Committee meeting
Today
The Colusa County Democratic Party, in collaboration with the Lake County Democratic Party, will host a virtual community meeting with Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry at 6 p.m. Aguiar-Curry will discuss her many efforts on behalf of all Colusa and Lake County residents and will be open for questions during the meeting. Participants must register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYof-GgrDMjGtYltWdg23k6e1MDPvcedgUa. For more information, email colusacountydemocrats@gmail.com or message the Colusa County Democratic Central Committee’s Facebook page.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Beach House with Row Boat paint night
Thursday
CANCELED: The Beach House with Row Boat paint night, hosted by Studio ABC at the Williams Community Center, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Junior Bears Rib Cook-Off
Saturday
CANCELED: The rib cook-off fundraiser hosted by the Junior Bears Football and Cheer has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.