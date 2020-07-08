We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Lynzie Lowe at llowe@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4781. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Colusa County Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will meet in the large conference room located at 345 Fifth St. in Colusa, at 4 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001 or visit https://zoom.us/j/956848001 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when they are not speaking. To participate in the Public Input portions of the meeting, or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 632-0263 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information, call 458-0350.
Governing Board of Maxwell Unified School District meeting
Today
The Governing Board of Maxwell Unified School District will hold a special meeting at the District Office at Maxwell Unified School District, 515 Oak St., Maxwell, at 5 p.m.
Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
Community Conversations webinar
Thursday
The City of Colusa will host a “Colusa Community Conversations” webinar at 2 p.m. Facilitated by Mayor Josh Hill, panelists from Woodland Community College, the Colusa County Office of Education and the city of Colusa will discuss the future of jobs in the area. To join the free meeting, visit www.zoom.us/j/94277813037. For more information, visit the City of Colusa California Facebook page.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The city of Colusa will host a summer “Concerts in the Park” series will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa, each Thursday this summer from 6-8 p.m. This week, Township will perform and acoustic set. Admission is free.
John Watson Memorial Blood Drive
Friday
The John Watson Memorial Blood Drive will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Arbuckle Community Church, 700 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle. Vitalant is requiring donors to wear a facial covering and it’s asked that donors make appointments to accommodate social distancing – the ability to take walk-ins is limited. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
Solidarity with Black Lives Matter protest
Friday
Indivisible Colusa County and the Colusa County Democrats will co-host a peaceful protest on Tenth Street in Colusa – across the street from Jeff’s Freezette – from 6-6:30 p.m to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Participants are encouraged to bring a sign, wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing at all times. For more information, visit the Indivisible Colusa County or the Colusa County Democrats Facebook pages.
Opening weekend for the tasting room at Grindstone Wines
Saturday and Sunday
To celebrate the completion of their tasting room, Grindstone Wines will host a weekend of wine tasting at 12700 County Road 89, Esparto, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Reservations are required to maintain COVID-19 regulations and social distancing guidelines and limited reservations will be available. For more information or to make a resevervation, call 393-2162 or email tierney@grindstonewines.com.
Knights of Columbus No. 2145 Blood Drive
Sunday
The Knights of Columbus No. 2145 Blood Drive will be from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the Old Parish Hall, 335 Oak St., Colusa. Vitalant is requiring donors to wear a facial covering and it’s asked that donors make appointments to accommodate social distancing – the ability to take walk-ins is limited. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
Colusa Unified School District Board meeting
Monday, July 13
The Colusa Unified School District Board will hold a meeting in the CUSD Conference Room, 745 Tenth Street, Colusa, starting at 5:15 p.m. For more information, call Ashley Jennings at 458-7791, ext. 4006, or email at ajennings@colusa.k12.ca.us.