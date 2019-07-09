Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St. Each Wednesday until Aug. 28, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly barbecue provided by Tommy’s Market Street Grill will also be available. For more information, contact the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee at arbucklerevitalization.arc@gmail.com.
Adult Canteen
Thursday
The city of Colusa hosts this monthly luncheon to provide senior ages 60 years of age and older the opportunity to enjoy a day out with friends. Each luncheon takes place on the second Thursday of the month in the Friendship Hall at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Fifth and Oak streets from noon until 1 p.m. Lunch plates are available for $3-$4. For more information, contact the city of Colusa at 458-4941.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market to open and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is opened every Thursday form 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and Tenth streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Movie Night in the Park
Friday
Bring your blankets, beach chairs and snacks to Balfour Park, located on the corner of 10th and Hall streets, for a movie night sponsored by the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation Department. Every other Friday night through Aug. 16 a different movie will be screened. This weeks movie is, “Ralph breaks the Internet.” The film is will begin at dusk, around 8:45 p.m. This free event is free and open to the public. The Arbuckle Little League snack bar will also be open for refreshment purchases. For more information, contact the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation Department at 476-3007.
Old Tyme Fly-In
Saturday
The Colusa County Aviation Association will host the 23rd annual Colusa County Old Tyme Fly-in at the Colusa State Route 20. A pancake, sausage and egg breakfast can be purchased for $6, starting at 7:30 a.m. Come on out and see all the planes. For more information, contact Randy Johnson at 682-9243.
Master Gardener Workshop
Saturday
The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a gardening workshop at the Colusa Library – located at 738 Market St. in Colusa – to teach and discuss different gardening topics. Talks will be held from 10 a.m. until noon. Irrigation for vegetables is the topic of this months discussions. This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, contact the Master Gardeners of Colusa County at 458-7671.