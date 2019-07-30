Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will open for the summer season today at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St. Each Wednesday until August 28, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly barbecue provided by Tommy’s Market Street Grill will also be available. For more information, contact the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee at arbucklerevitalization.arc@gmail.com.
Democratic Primary Debate Watch Party
Today
Indivisible Colusa and Colusa County Democrats are hosting a Democratic Primary Debate Watch Party. Join local Democrats and left-leaning independents and get a closer look at the candidates and their policies in the second round of the Democratic presidential primary debates. The second party will be a the DaGrossa residence at 757 Jay St., Colusa. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the debates start at 5 p.m. People can bring their own drinks and/or a snack to share.
Colusa County Transit Free Fare Days
Today-Friday
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days July 29 through Aug. 2, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call 458-0287.
United Way’s Celebration of Service
Thursday
Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s Celebration of Service and Awards Breakfast will be at 8 a.m. at the Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the program starts at 8 a.m. Admission costs $20. For more information, call 743-1847 or email terry@yscunitedway.org.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is opened every Thursday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Movie Night in the Park
Friday
Bring your blankets, beach chairs and snacks to Balfour Park, located on the corner of 10th and Hall Streets, for a movie night sponsored by the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation Department. Every other Friday night through Aug. 16 a different movie will be screened. This weeks movie is, “The Little Mermaid.” The film is will begin at dusk, around 8:45 p.m. This free event is free and open to the public. The Arbuckle Little League snack bar will also be open for refreshment purchases. For more information, contact the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation Department at 476-3007.
Conversations with Community Leaders
Monday, Aug. 5
Indivisible Colusa County is hosting a Conversations with Community Leaders session at El Jalisciense Restaurant, 301 Fifth St., Arbuckle. Dinner and social will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature a conversation with Autumn Gonzalez of NorCal Resist about how people can help fight immigration injustice. For more information, visit www.indivisiblecolusa.org, email info@indivisiblecolusa.org or call 454-5056.