Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St. in Arbuckle. Each Wednesday until Aug. 28, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly barbecue provided by Tommy’s Market Street Grill will also be available. For more information, contact the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee at arbucklerevitalization.arc@gmail.com.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is opened every Thursday form 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Colusa County Corona Classic Volleyball Tournament
Saturday
The Colusa RedHawks and the Pierce Bears will be joining together to host an alumni volleyball tournament honoring Arbuckle native Natalie Corona. Activities will begin at 5 p.m. with a dessert auction and raffle. A novice volleyball match will be held at 5:30 p.m. for anyone that would like to participate. Following the novice match, a competitive alumni match will be held. All proceeds from the tournament will go towards scholarships in Natalie Corona’s name. For more information, contact Pierce Volleyball Coach Kim Travis at 681-5293.
Maxwell Community Appreciation Barbecue
Saturday
The Cash Profits, a Johnny Cash tribute band, will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of Tenth and Market Street in Colusa, during the summer Colusa Concerts in the Park series. A barbecue dinner provided by the Colusa Rotary Club will also be available. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
Indivisible Colusa Meeting with Congressman Garamendi
Monday, July 22
Indivisible Colusa will host their monthly Conversations with Community Leaders session with special guest Congressman John Garamendi at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 642 Fifth St., Colusa. Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss today’s political environment with the Congressman firsthand. A social and potluck will be held before the meeting, starting at 6 p.m. The discussion session will be held from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. For more information, call 454-5056, email info@indivisiblecolusa.org or visit www.indivisiblecolusa.org.