Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St. in Arbuckle. Each Wednesday until Aug. 28, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly barbecue provided by Tommy’s Market Street Grill will also be available. For more information, contact the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee at arbucklerevitalization.arc@gmail.com.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is opened every Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Concert in the Park
Thursday
Frankie and the Fablestones will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market street, in Colusa, as part of the summer Colusa Concerts in the Park series. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
Movie Night in the Park
Friday
Bring your blankets, beach chairs and snacks to Balfour Park, located on the corner of 10th and Hall Streets, for a movie night sponsored by the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation Department. Every other Friday night through August 16 a different movie will be screened. This weeks movie is, “The Greatest Snowman.” The film will begin at dusk, around 8:45 p.m. This free event is free and open to the public. The Arbuckle Little League snack bar will also be open for refreshment purchases. For more information, contact the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation Department at 476-3007.
Ninth annual ‘Bear Pride’ Golf Tournament Fundraiser
Sunday
The ninth annual “Bear Pride” Golf Tournament Fundraiser, sponsored by the Pierce Pride Foundation, will be held at the Arbuckle Golf Club. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the shotgun starts at 10 a.m. The $100 per player registration fee includes game play, use of the golf cart, door prizes and dinner. Awards for first, second and third place, longest drive and closest to the pin will be awarded during dinner following the tournament. For more information or to register, contact Anthony Tapia at 363-0494 or Hally Schaad at 520-4777.
Colusa County Transit Free Fare Days
Monday-Friday
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days July 29 through Aug. 2, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call 458-0287.
Garden Chats
Tuesday, July 30
Have a garden question? The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners of Colusa County will be providing information about in home gardening at the Arbuckle Branch Library from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. The library is located at 610 King St. For more information, contact the Master Gardeners of Colusa County at 458-0570.