Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Pioneer Day
Saturday
Citizens for a Better Williams will host the annual Williams Pioneer Day festivities. The day will begin with a vendor fair, sponsored by Karen’s House, at Redinder Park, located at Ninth and F Streets in Williams, starting at 9 a.m. The annual parade will make its way down E Street at 10 a.m. and cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place float winners. To round out the night, Morning Star is sponsoring a fireworks display that can be seen to the east of Williams, starting at 9 p.m. For more information about the parade, call Dolores at 530-383-3181. For more information about the vendor fair, call Diana at 530-681-2532 or Tootie at 530-701-4310.
Karen’s House Rib Cook Off
Saturday
In conjunction with Pioneer Day, Karen’s House will host their annual Rib Cook-Off at Redinger park, located at Ninth and F streets in Williams. The cook-off is open to anyone that would like to participate. Food will be served from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information about registering to cook or to purchase tickets, Tootie Hackett at 530-701-4310.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, June 7
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.