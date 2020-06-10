We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Lynzie Lowe at llowe@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4781. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Colusa County Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will meet in the large conference room located at 345 Fifth St. in Colusa, at 4 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001 or visit https://zoom.us/j/956848001 and enter meeting ID: 956 848 001. Participants are asked to mute thier phone or microphone when they are not speaking. To participate in the Public Input portions of the meeting, or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 632-0263 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information, call 458-0350.
Free Fare Days
Today – June 30
The Colusa County Transit Agency will be offering free fares through June 30 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests
Today–Friday
Two peaceful protests are planned to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement:
– Today, Wednesday, from 5-7 p.m. protesters will gather at 745 Tenth St. in Colusa. Participants are encouraged to bring a sign, wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing at all times. For more information, email colusa.blm.ally@gmail.com
– Through Friday, Indivisible Colusa will host a peaceful protest in E St. in Williams – in front of Starbucks – from 9-9:30 a.m. daily. Participants are encouraged to bring a sign, wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing at all times. For more information, visit the Solidarity with Black Lives Matter events page on Facebook.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Colusa County Fair
Thursday – Sunday
CANCELED: The Colusa County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2020 Junior Livestock Auction
Saturday
The Colusa Fairgrounds Livestock Auction will be held virtually to comply with current social distancing and mass gathering regulations. For more information, call 458-2641.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, June 16
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, June 16
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom Meetings. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 9917965596.