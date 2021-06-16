We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Lunch Mob
Today
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at Market Street Grill, located at 415 Market Street in Colusa, starting at 1 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. The lunch meeting will be held in the outdoor seating area and attendees are asked to wear a mask while ordering and waiting for food. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 530 473 5389 and password: 568634. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Local Bounty Lunchbox
Thursday
The Colusa County Farm Bureau will host a “Local Bounty Lunchbox” drive-thru lunch fundraiser event. On the menu this week, Rocco’s Bar and Grill will provide a tri-tip sandwich lunch served with potato salad, beans and a cookie. Individual lunches cost $20 and a crew lunch, which includes five meals and a raffle ticket, can also be purchased for $100. Meals will be available to pick up at the farm bureau office, 520 Market Street in Colusa or at De Pue Warehouse in Williams. For more information, call 458-5130 or email monica@colusafarmbureau.com.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Concert in the Park
Thursday
Industrial Drive will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
Colusa Founder’s Day
Saturday
A Founder’s Day celebration featuring antique tractors, a charity cornhole tournament, vendor fair, children’s activities, a nerf shoot, art show and more will be held in downtown Colusa from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, June 22
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Colusa County Democrats meeting
Wednesday, June 23
The Colusa County Democrats will hold a meeting via Zoom, starting at 6:30 p.m. Everyone interested in local Democratic Party activities is welcome to attend. No advance registration is required. For more information about our organization go to colusacountydemocrats.org.