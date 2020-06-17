We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Lynzie Lowe at llowe@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4781. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Governing Board of Maxwell Unified School District special meeting
Today
The Governing Board of Maxwell Unified School District will hold a special meeting at the District Office at Maxwell Unified School District, 515 Oak St., Maxwell, at 8:30 a.m.
Community Conversations webinar
Today
The City of Colusa will host a “Colusa Community Conversations” webinar at 11 a.m. Facilitated by Mayor Josh Hill, panelists from the Colusa Cyclones Swim Team, the Colusa Library, the city’s Recreation Department and more will discuss community happenings. To join the free meeting, visit www.zoom.us/j/92381937816. For more information, visit the City of Colusa California Facebook page.
Lunch Mob
Today
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at Chef Colus, located at 611 Fremont St. in Colusa, starting at 1 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
Williams Community Blood Drive
Today
A Vitalant blood drive will be held at the Williams Community Church, 315 Ninth St., Williams, from 2-6 p.m. It’s asked that blood donors bring their own mask or face covering to wear during their donation. Appointments are encouraged for social distancing and walk-ins may be limited. An initial temperature reading will be taken at pre-registration. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.
Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will open for the summer season today at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St., from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly barbecue provided by Market Street Grill will also be available. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m.
in the Council Chambers, located at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom Meetings. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 978 8655 8258 and password: 704744. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Free Fare Days
Today – June 30
The Colusa County Transit Agency will be offering free fares through June 30 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Governing Board of Maxwell Unified School District meeting
Thursday
The Governing Board of Maxwell Unified School District will hold a meeting at the District Office at Maxwell Unified School District, 515 Oak St., Maxwell, at 5 p.m.
Pierce Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting
Thursday
Pierce Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the PJUSD Technology Building, 940A Wildwood Road, Arbuckle, starting at 5 p.m.
Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting
Thursday
Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 6:30 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit https://williams-k12-ca.zoom.us/j/83242813151?pwd=cDgzcUJGS3JzbU04WVp6cGlWY0lJdz09 and enter meeting ID: 832 4281 3151 and password: 4HiHHb or call 1-669-900-6833. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the Chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.
Maxwell Town Hall meeting
Monday, June 22
Maxwell Park and Recreation District will host a town hall meeting at the Maxwell Parks and Recreation District Building, 64 West Oak St. in Maxwell, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting was organized to give the community of Maxwell the opportunity to discuss concerns or questions they may have regarding the Proposition 218 elections. The meeting will be accessible via Zoom by visiting https://zoom.us/join and entering meeting ID: 856 5430 9982 and password: 6222020. For more information, email maxwellparkandrecs@gmail.com.
Pierce Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting
Monday, June 22
Pierce Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting in the PJUSD Technology Building, 940A Wildwood Road, Arbuckle, starting at 9 a.m.