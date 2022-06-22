We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Farm to Fork Dinner
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will host the sixth annual Farm to Fork Dinner at the Colusa Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Market and Tenth Streets. The event will feature a locally sourced dinner and local wine samplings. Festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the Colusa Chamber of Commerce, Colusa Industrial Properties or online at www.ticketstripe.com/colusafarmtofork. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Movie Night at the Park
Thursday
Bring your blankets, beach chairs and snacks to Balfour Park, located on the corner of 10th and Hall Streets, for a movie night sponsored by the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation Department. Every other Friday night through Aug. 19 a different movie will be screened. This week’s movie is, “Megamind.” The film will begin at dusk, around 8:45 p.m. This free event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation Department at 476-3007.
Colusa Community Conversation
Monday, June 27
The city of Colusa will hold a “Community Conversations” meeting in the conference room at City Hall, 425 Webster Street, Colusa, starting at 5:30. This meeting will discuss American Rescue Plan Funds. For more information or to provide community feedback, visit bit.ly/ColusaARPA.