We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Lynzie Lowe at llowe@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4781. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
Desserts with Dad
Today – June 30
CANCELED: The Colusa Family Resource Center’s “Desserts with Dad” event has been canceled.
Free Fare Days
Today – June 30
The Colusa County Transit Agency will be offering free fares through June 30 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Community Conversations webinar
Thursday
The City of Colusa will host a “Colusa Community Conversations” webinar at 2 p.m. Facilitated by Mayor Josh Hill, panelists from the Colusa County Arts Council and The Stagehands Theater will discuss local arts and programing. To join the free meeting, visit www.zoom.us/j/97938941118. For more information, visit the City of Colusa California Facebook page.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Hazardous and Universal Waste Collection
Saturday
A free household hazardous and universal waste collection event will be held at the Colusa County Road Department, located at 5714 E St. in Williams, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Funded by a grant from CalRecycle, the event will collect household batteries, fluorescent lamps, gasoline, paints and paint thinners, ammonia and bleach based cleaners, pool chemicals and more. For more information, contact Colusa County Public Works at 458-0466 or visit www.colusacounty.org.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, June 30
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, call 458-0508.