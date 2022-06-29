We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver
Support Group meeting
Today
The Dementia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will hold a meeting in the Fireside Room located next to the First Presbyterian Church, 326 Jay St., Colusa, from 10-11:30 a.m. The meetings are confidential and are open to all that are interested. For more information, call 530-458-5231.
Reclamation District 108’s
150th anniversary celebration
Today
Reclamation District 108 will host a 150th anniversary celebration at their office, 975 Wilson Bend Road, Grimes, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will include lunch, guest speakers and a tour of the Wilkins Slough Pumping Plant and Fish Screen. For more more information or to RSVP, call 530-437-2221 or email azwald@rd108.org.
Colusa County Democrats meeting
Today
The Colusa County Democrats will hold a meeting at the Masonic Lodge 528 Seventh Street, Williams (On the corner of E and Seventh Street), starting at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in local Democratic Party activities is welcome to attend. No advance registration is required. For more information, visit www.colusacountydemocrats.org.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Concert in the park
Thursday
GrooveThang will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
Concert and Fireworks Show
Saturday
Colusa Casino Resort will host a free concert featuring “Drake White and the Big Fire” in the courtyard at the resort, located at 3770 Highway 45 in Colusa. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. A fireworks show will follow the concert. For more information, visit https://www.colusacasino.com/entertainment/.
Grimes Day parade and vendor fair
Monday, July 4
The bi-annual Grimes Day Parade will make its way around Grimes starting at 10 a.m. There will also be a vendor fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Food will be available after the parade and there will also be games for children.
Jim Davison Rubber Duckie Races
Monday, July 4
The Colusa Lions Club will host the fifth annual Jim Davison Rubber Duckie Races along the Sacramento River in Colusa, beginning promptly at 2 p.m. The race begins on the river just east of the boat ramp and continues downstream to the River Road Bridge. All of the proceeds from the event will be used to send Egling Middle School students to Shady Creek. One thousand dollars in cash prizes will be given away to the winners; $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 dollars for third place. Winners do not need to be present to win. Rubber Duckie race tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Messick Ace Hardware, 729 Market St. in Colusa, or from any Lions Club member.
Fourth of July Celebration
Monday, July 4
The city of Colusa will host a Fourth of July celebration on Main Street, between Sixth and Eighth Streets, from 6-10 p.m. The event will include food vendors, a bounce house, a DJ, conhole, rice sack races and more. There will also be a fireworks show at the Sacramento River starting at 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.