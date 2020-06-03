We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Lynzie Lowe at llowe@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4781. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Planning Commission meeting
Today
The Colusa County Planning Commission will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, 543 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Free Fare Days
Today – June 30
The Colusa County Transit Agency will be offering free fares through June 30 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Opening Day at the Charter Family Fruit Stand
Thursday
The Charter Family Fruit Stand, 4851 King Road, Williams, will reopen for the summer season. Provide a variety of locally grown produce and specialty items, the store will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. though early October. For more information, call 473-5483.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Pioneer Day
Saturday
CANCELED – The annual Williams Pioneer Day celebration has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Third annual Karen’s House Rib Cook Off
Saturday
