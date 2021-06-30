We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Arbuckle Farmers Market
Today
The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 11, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Concert in the Park
Thursday
Kaylee Star will be performing at Memorial Park, located at the corner of 10th and Market Street in Colusa, during this week’s installment of the Colusa Concerts in the Park series, hosted by the city of Colusa. The music will start at 6:30 p.m. and a free line dancing class will be held at 5:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa Recreation Department at 458-4941 extension 108.
Concert and Fireworks Show
Saturday
Colusa Casino Resort will host a free concert featuring “Love and Theft” in the courtyard at the resort, located at 3770 Highway 45 in Colusa. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. A fireworks show will follow the concert. For more information, visit https://www.colusacasino.com/entertainment/.
Grand Island Fire Breakfast
and Vendor Faire
Sunday
The Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station will host their bi-annial Fourth of July breakfast at the station, located at 359 Main St. in Grimes, from 8-11 a.m. All proceeds from the meal will go towards the District’s scholarship fund. New this year, a vendor faire will also be held in conjunction with the breakfast. For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 437-2502.
Jim Davison Rubber Duckie Races
Sunday
The Colusa Lions Club will host the fourth annual Jim Davison Rubber Duckie Races along the Sacramento River in Colusa, beginning promptly at 2 p.m. The race begins on the river just east of the boat ramp and continues downstream to the River Road Bridge. All of the proceeds from the event will be used to send Egling Middle School students to Shady Creek. One thousand dollars in cash prizes will be given away to the winners; $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 dollars for third place. Winners do not need to be present to win. Rubber Duckie race tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Messick Ace Hardware, 729 Market St. in Colusa, or from any Lions Club member.
Watermelon Festival and Fireworks Show
Sunday
Discover Colusa will host a Watermelon Festival on Main Street in Colusa featuring music, food and entertainment, from 4-10 p.m. At 9 p.m. a fireworks display will begin over the Sacramento River. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.DiscoverColusa.com.