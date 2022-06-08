We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Colusa County Fair
Thursday – Sunday
The 81st annual Colusa County Fair will kick off Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa. Adult tickets cost $10 and children’s tickets are $5. Children 5 and under are free and senior tickets are available for $5. Season passes are also available for $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. Parking is free throughout the entire fair. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online in advance at www.colusacountyfair.com/general-information.
– Thursday is Children’s Day at the fair. Kids under 12 will be admitted for free all day.
– Friday is Senior Day and the fairgrounds gates will open at noon for a seniors luncheon in Festival Hall. Admission for seniors will also be free all day.
– The gates will be open 3 p.m. until 12 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, contact the Colusa County Fairgrounds office at 530-458-2641. The fairgrounds office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. but closed for lunch daily from noon-1 p.m.
Movie Night at the Park
Thursday
Bring your blankets, beach chairs and snacks to Balfour Park, located on the corner of 10th and Hall Streets, for a movie night sponsored by the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation Department. Every other Friday night through Aug. 19 a different movie will be screened. This week’s movie is, “Spiderman: No Way Home.” The film will begin at dusk, around 8:45 p.m. This free event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Arbuckle Parks and Recreation Department at 530-476-3007.
Colusa County Fair Parade
Friday
The Colusa Lions Club will host their annual fair parade, which will follow its traditional route around Colusa, from 6-8 p.m. The parade will start at Third and Market streets and end at Tenth and Webster streets. For more information, call Jim Pingrey at 530-682-9755.
Community Conversations
Monday, June 13
The City of Colusa will host a “Community Conversations” meeting at City Hall, 425 Webster Street, Colusa, starting at 5:30. This meeting will discuss two grant opportunities within the Community Block Development Program, a new police station and the Main/Market Street Business Project.