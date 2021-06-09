We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Colusa County Fair Livestock Auction
Thursday – Sunday
The Junior Livestock Auction will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds Thursday through Sunday. For more information, email livestock@colusacountyfair.com or call 458-2641.
Fair Parade
Friday
The Colusa Lions Club will host their annual fair parade following the traditional route from Third and Market Streets to Tenth and Webster Streets, from 6-8 p.m. For more information, call Jim Pingrey at 682-9755.
Destruction Derby
Sunday
The Colusa County Fair Destruction Derby will take place at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa. Gates open at 3 p.m. and the dery will start at 5 p.m. General admission tickets cost $25 and can be purchased at the Colusa Fairgrounds Box Office or online at www.colusafairgrounds.com. Tickets are first come, first serve and there is no assigned seating at the derby. Current COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect. For more information, call 458-2641.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, June 15
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.