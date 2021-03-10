We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Free Fare Days
Today – March 31
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days until further notice thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Colusa County Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will meet in the large conference room located at 345 Fifth St. in Colusa, at 4 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 or visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 819 3307 2723. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when they are not speaking. To participate in the Public Input portions of the meeting, or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 632-0263 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information, call 458-0350.
Caltrans virtual community meeting
Today
Caltrans will host a virtual community meeting at 6 p.m. to gather community input about a proposed Senate Bill 1-funded project to increase the vertical clearance of five structures over Interstate 5 in Colusa and Yolo counties. To attend, visit https://bit.ly/373zjni or call 408-418-9388 and enter event number: 187 412 5051 and pass code: NaJCBEx3i57. The meeting will also be recorded and available to view on the Caltrans District 3 YouTube channel. For more information, visit the Caltrans District 3 Facebook page.
Dessert and Fellowship Night
Today
The Stonyford Community Church will host a “Dessert and Fellowship Night” under the pavilion located at the church, 293 Sutter Street, Stonyford, from 6-7:30 p.m. Chairs and tables will be set up and attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite dessert and board game. All ages are welcome and masks and hand sanitizer will be available upon request. For more information, call 963-3072.
Second Saturday Community Clean-Up
Saturday
The Farmer’s Daughter, in participation with the Virginia Yerxa Community Read Day, will host a community clean up event at the corner of Fifth and Jay Streets in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. Community members of all ages are encouraged to participate. For more information, contact Sadie Ash at sadiebash@gmail.com.
Mardi Gras and Street Festival
Saturday
The Stonyrose Heritage Society will host a Mardi Gras and Street Festival on Market Street in Stonyford from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. A parade will kick off festivities and end in front of Town Hall where a variety of vendors will be set up. The society will also be facilitating a fundraiser during the street fair to raise money to fund future events. The street festival and parade will be socially distanced and sanitation compliant with the county’s current COVID-19 guidelines. Masks and hand sanitizer will also be available. For more information, call or text 521-5902.
Leprechaun Run
Saturday
The second annual Leprechaun Run, hosted by the Maxwell Parks and Recreation Auxiliary, will be held at Maxwell Elementary School, located at 146 North St. in Maxwell, starting at 9 a.m. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. on the day of the race and costs $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-13. Strollers and pets on leashes are also welcome. For more information, contact Susan Meeker at 701-0923 or email susanmeeker57@gmail.com.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, March 16
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, March 16
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 963 6829 4040.