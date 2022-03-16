We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fare Days
Ongoing
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days until further notice. These free fare days are sponsored by a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at https://tinyurl.com/uyu9b7j9. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Today
A county-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Colusa County Public Health, 251 E. Webster St. Colusa, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for the Moderna vaccine. For more information, call 530-458-0399 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine.
Retired Teachers day trip
Today
The California Retired Teachers of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties will host a day trip to High Hand Nursery in Loomis The tour will last approximately one hour and then there will be time to visit the gift shop, art gallery and other nursery attractions. Those interested in attending should meet in the Old KMart parking lot on Gray Avenue in Yuba City at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call Gail Hanlin at 530-300-7787 or Lelah Holmes at 530 742-3325.
Lunch Mob
Thursday
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at Sour Robs, 320 Old Highway 99W, Maxwell, starting at 1 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
Quilt Around the Block
Saturday
Friends Around the Block Quilt Shop will host a “Quilt Around the Block” event from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Residents of Colusa are encouraged to display quilts in front of their homes to participate in the community display. A scavenger hunt will also be held. For more information, including a map of quilt locations, or to participate, contact Friends Around the Block at 458-7467 or visit www.friendsaroundtheblock.com.
Lifelong Readers Book Club
Tuesday, March 22
The Lifelong Readers Book Club will meet at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, 738 Market Street, Colusa, starting at 6:30 p.m. The club is free to attend and all are welcome to attend. For more information, call Pam DaGrossa at 530-458-0373 or email pdagrossa@countyofcolusa.com.