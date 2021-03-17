We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Free Fare Days
Today – March 31
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days until further notice thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Lunch Mob
Today
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at Slough House Social, located at 3249 Butte Slough Road in Colusa, starting at 12:30 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. The lunch meeting will be held in the outdoor seating area and attendees are asked to wear a mask while ordering and waiting for food. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
St. Patrick’s Day Music Booster’s dinner
Today
The Maxwell Music Department will host a St. Patrick’s Day take-out dinner at Maxwell High School, 515 Oak St, Maxwell, from 4-7:30 p.m. The $15 ticket includes a dinner of corned beef with cabbage, potatoes and carrots as well as rolls and a dessert. For more information or to reserve a meal, call or text Vicki Wilson at 334-3286.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 964 8886 7123 and password: 470390. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Junior Hunter Trap Shoot
Saturday
The Colusa County Fish and Game Committee will host a Junior Hunters Trap Shoot event at Raahauge’s Hunting and Sporting Clays, 25835 County Road 8, Dunnigan, starting at 8 a.m. The event is limited to the first 35 shooters that sign up and requires a completed Hunter Safety or valid junior hunting license to participate. Lunch and shells will be provided. For more information or to sign up, call 724-0552.
Quilt Around the Block
Saturday
Friends Around the Block Quilt Shop will host a “Quilt Around the Block” event from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Residents of Colusa are encouraged to display quilts in front of their homes to participate in the community display. A scavenger hunt will also be held. For more information, including a map of quilt locations, or to participate, contact Friends Around the Block at 458-7467 or visit www.friendsaroundtheblock.com.
Bear Valley-Indian Valley Fire Association’s annual taco feed
Saturday
The Bear Valley-Indian Valley Fire Association will host their 12th annual taco feed to-go this year at the Stonyford Community Center, 249 Market Street, Stonyford, from 5-7 p.m. Home deliveries will also be available starting at 4 p.m. The $10 ticket includes Indian tacos, cookies and punch or coffee. Proceeds from the event will help support the department purchase fire and medical equipment. For more information, call Duffy at 517-0428 or Babs at 963-2331.